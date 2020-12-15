Epic Storyworlds’ founders launch Loomi Animation Studio

Post the launch of independent kids content creation company, Epic Storyworlds this summer, co-founders Steve Couture and Ken Faier have announced to set up Loomi Animation studio.

Based in Québec City, the studio will focus on animation series, both for Epic Storyworlds, Epic Story Media original content and third-party projects.

Former Pixel executive director Louis Leclerc has joined as director of the studio, while Guylaine Robidoux and Daniel Belleville of Montreal’s ToonDraw have come on board as consultants to support the creation of the studio’s creative and robust pipeline for projects. The studio is the recipient of a funding grant from Québec City’s economic development initiative.

Commenting on the launch, Epic Storyworlds co-founder and Loomi Animation president Couture said, “There is a creative vibrancy and a wealth of animation expertise in Québec, as well as a global content ecosystem hungry for both original projects and support in executing third-party series. We are thrilled to be launching Loomi Animation with the expert guidance of Guylaine and Daniel, and the passionate industry champion Louis at the helm.”

The first project Loomi Animation will undertake is Epic Storyworlds’ recent commission from Radio Canada – comedy-action series, Dex and the Humanimals (6 x 11’), which will air on TOU.TV. Dex and the Humanimals is co-financed with assistance from the Shaw Rocket Fund, CMF and Québec City.

Epic Storyworlds and Loomi Animation co-founder Ken Faier added: “With over 20 years of working in the production of animation and children’s entertainment, it is with great pride that I am able to be a part of this new animation studio launching in Québec City. I have long loved the people and the companies I have worked with in Québec City and we are looking forward to bringing many diverse and creative projects to Loomi Animation, as well as nurturing local and international talent.”

Created by Raymond Boisvert and Paul Stoica, Dex and the Humanimals is a 2D animated adventure comedy series aimed at six to 11-year-olds which lets audiences join Dex as he frees the people of his world from the villain Kaz and his cybernetic henchman.

Leclerc noted: “I have always collaborated with and supported animation content producers by organizing events in Québec City – but today I make the leap into becoming part of an animation studio from within. Leading Loomi Animation and working directly with Steve and Ken is an exciting prospect, I look forward to making our studio a welcoming home for local talent and creating projects which can reach a global audience.”

Couture is the founder and former CEO of Frima, a successful entrepreneur in the entertainment business who grew his company to reach an audience of over 100 million kids through various gaming experiences in Frima’s offering. Frima’s electronic lab contributed to creating connected toys and innovating game experiences for major toy companies like Lego, Mattel and Hasbro, and its animation and special effects branch Frima FX worked across several globally successful blockbusters.

Faier on the other hand has a renowned track record in children’s media. He previously served as SVP and GM and then SVP and executive producer for DHX Media following its acquisition of Nerd Corps Entertainment, where Faier served as president for over 10 years. He also purchased DHX Media’s interactive division which operates as a subsidiary under the name Epic Story Interactive.