‘ARK: The Animated Series’ based on hit game will premiere in 2022

Studio Wildcard has announced a new animated TV series based on the popular survival game Ark: Survival Evolved. The show boasts an all-star voice cast including Gerard Butler (300); Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians); Devery Jacobs (American Gods); Madeleine Madden (The Wheel of Time); Deborah Mailman (Total Control); Zahn McClarnon (Doctor Sleep); Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange); Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy); Ragga Ragnars (Vikings); David Tennant (Good Omens); Karl Urban (The Boys); Jeffrey Wright (Westworld); and Russell Crowe (Gladiator).

Vin Diesel has also signed onto the project, joining the company as president of creative convergence; he will act as executive producer of both ARK II and ARK: The Animated Series. He will also lend his voice talents as Santiago, a fully rendered hero protagonist, who will cross over from the newly announced video game sequel to the animated television series.

Ark: Survival Evolved is a survival game from Studio Wildcard; it initially launched in 2015 and is available on the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile. The game features an open world full of prehistoric creatures, including dinosaurs, tasking players with surviving on a hostile island using the materials available.

Ark: The Animated Series is based on the gameplay and will involve 14 episodes, each half an hour in length, with an anticipated launch set for some time in 2022. Jay Oliva has been tapped to direct the series while Kendall Deacon Davis and Marguerite Bennett have penned the scripts.