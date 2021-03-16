eOne announces 104 new episodes for ‘Peppa Pig’ through to 2027 as Ashley Baker Davies hands baton to Karrot

Entertainment One (eOne), Hasbro’s global content studio, has outlined an exciting new content plan for Peppa Pig confirming that 104 x 5” episodes have been greenlit for production, which ensures a continuous pipeline of fresh content through to 2027.

The addition of this new animated content will take the total number of episodes in the Peppa Pig catalogue to 485.

Animation studio Astley Baker Davies (ABD), the original creators of Peppa Pig, will work closely with eOne to transition creative production duties to the award-winning British animation studio Karrot, with Andrea Tran at the director’s chair. The animation style, music and voice talent will remain unchanged.

eOne’s Global Brand and Marketing (Family & Brands) EVP Rebecca Harvey stated, “As demand for Peppa Pig remains as strong now as it’s ever been, we couldn’t be more excited to announce that additional new episodes are underway. In creating the global evergreen preschool series, Astley Baker Davies have achieved a rare, once in a generation success story. The show’s enduring popularity is a tribute to their skill as storytellers and their dedication to the characters and their craft. We wish them every success as they embark on their next adventure. We remain committed to producing fresh Peppa Pig content that will continue to resonate with each new generation and that will underpin the long-term future of the property. We are, therefore, delighted to welcome award-winning British animation studio, Karrot, who will honour all the elements of the show that make it beloved of families around the world.”

Key talent from ABD have been tapped to join Karrot, maintaining continuity and bringing valuable knowledge and experience of making the show over many years. This includes Phill Hall who joins as head writer who has co-written numerous episodes of Peppa Pig since 2007.

“Peppa Pig has been a huge part of our lives. It’s a source of great pride that it’s given joy to so many children for so many years. Peppa will always be close to our hearts and we couldn’t be more pleased to be passing the torch to the extraordinarily talented team of artists at Karrot who will continue to deliver our adored Peppa to the world for many years to come,” added Neville Astley, Mark Baker and Phil Davies of Astley Baker Davies.

Founded in 2008, Karrot is a BAFTA and Emmy award-winning studio that has built a strong industry reputation and is best known for creating charming British animated series’ including Sarah & Duck.

Jamie Badminton, series producer at Karrot said, “Peppa Pig has a charm and simplicity that is timeless and universal. It’s a giant honour to be continuing the legacy that Astley Baker Davies has created. We will remain faithful to their vision and look forward to being part of Peppa Pig’s future, enduring success.”

eOne continues to drive growth for Peppa Pig with an investment in new content, fresh CP lines and wide-reaching brand marketing plans. Series nine kicks off this Spring with the brand-new four-part U.S. special which sees Peppa and family take a road trip around America followed by a further 22 new episodes that will roll out globally throughout 2021. Inspired by these new episodes, the theme of ‘Peppa Adventures’ will extend into the exciting retail debut of the first ever global toy line from Hasbro.

The brand’s impressive digital footprint also continues to expand this year with the release of a second music album in July, new content on the official YouTube channel where Peppa Pig was ranked the #1 most streamed kids show of any age in 2020 and new Audio Stories for families to enjoy on-the-go. In the UK, an exciting partnership between Peppa Pig and Team GB will leverage excitement around the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. More recently, plans for a brand new Peppa Pig theme park in Florida’s Legoland have just been announced to squeals of delight and the attraction is set to open its doors in 2022.

Created by animators Baker and Astley and produced by Phil Davies, the first series of Peppa Pig debuted in the UK on 31 May 2004. The animated series has been aired in over 180 territories and translated into 40 different languages to date.

New episode premieres of Peppa Pig produced by ABD will continue to roll out until 2023 and new episodes produced by Karrot will premiere through to 2027. Older episodes will continue to be shown alongside new episodes around the world.

Karrot’s founders are also connected to the project. Chris White will be the executive producer, while Badminton will serve as series producer, with Tim O’Sullivan as a creative director for Peppa Pig.