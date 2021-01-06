“EdTech using animation and CG is the new normal and future”: Dhimant Vyas on joining BYJU’S

Dhimant Vyas

The pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for the EdTech sector across the world, especially in India. It has catalysed the adoption of cutting-edge technology and pedagogy in Indian households. The country is now uniquely positioned to capture this growing market with students and professionals equally engaged in its wide range of learning opportunities.

To expand its foothold, EdTech company BYJU’S has recently brought on board industry veteran Dhimant Vyas as its chief creative director. In his new role, Vyas will be responsible for leading ideation and creation of interactive learning experiences for BYJU’S users across products, and his focus will be to build and further enhance company offerings.

Commenting on the appointment, BYJU’S chief content officer Vinay MR said in an official statement, “We are excited to have Vyas onboard with us to lead creative ideation and strategy. Dhimant is an industry veteran and will be bringing his unique creative talents to further our creative vision to build world-class learning experiences for children.”

Before joining BYJU’S, Vyas, an alumnus of the National Institute of Design (NID), was helming art direction at Zynga. His credentials include the title animation sequence for Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par, Aardman’s Shaun the Sheep series, Creature Comforts US TV series and more besides working with brands like BBC, UNICEF, FCB ULKA, Zee TV, MTV, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon in the past.

He has a vast experience in creating animation using various techniques like Stop Motion, 2D Classical, Cut Out, Material, Sand, Pixilation and Flash.

Speaking about joining BYJU’S, Vyas shared with Animation Xpress, “BYJU’S started online teaching many years back and it is a leading and fastest growing company. Pandemic changed our ways of life. Online learning is now the new normal and future. I am excited to be a part of BYJU’S family when online education is making quality learning possible and accessible to children, seamlessly especially in these challenging times. It is the perfect place to use my creativity to create a unique learning experience.”

India presently has around 3,500 EdTech startups. According to KPMG’s Online Education in India: 2021 report, the industry could be worth $1.96 billion by the end of this year. In fact, according to RedSeer and Omidyar Network India’s report, India’s EdTech market is expected to touch $3.5 billion by 2022.

The lockdown and fear of COVID-19 spread has seen schools, colleges, and educational institutes go online. Parents now have no other option but to give their children unhindered access to the internet and online classes throughout 2020, leading to a significant spike in the user base, which doubled from 45 million to 90 million.

Elaborating on how animation and CG are changing/revolutionising the ways of education for kids, especially amid the pandemic, Vyas told Animation Xpress, “Animation and CG are perfect mediums to create educational products interesting. As kids love animations, it is a very easy and fun way to teach them through these mediums. Also, there is endless creativity to make learning interesting and enjoyable. Even green screen live-action shooting/compositing reduces the cost of shooting in actual environments, reducing the danger while travelling to different places for shooting in the pandemic.”

With Vyas coming on board, the EdTech giant is gearing to have a stronger grip on the market.