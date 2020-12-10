DreamWorks developing Dav Pilkey’s ‘Dog Man’

DreamWorks Animation has optioned the rights to Dog Man, the #1 global bestselling series by author and illustrator Dav Pilkey (Captain Underpants). The hit graphic novel will become an animated feature film, directed by Peter Hastings.

Hastings (Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain) has worked on the Emmy-winning Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness and The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, where he worked with Pilkey.. This will be Pilkey’s second collaboration with Dreamworks, who also adapted his Captain Underpants series into both a film and a TV series.

“This is my second project based on Dav Pilkey’s books and I’m very excited to take his funny, clever, emotional and ultimately inspirational Dog Man and make it move!” said Hastings. “Not just by telling the story, but by absorbing and building on his great sensibility, bringing it to the screen with deep respect to his gazillion fans – ’cause I’m one of them.”

“As his readers all over the world know, Dav Pilkey is truly one of the most creative and talented storytellers of his generation,” said DreamWorks Animation features chief creative officer Kristin Lowe. “And Peter Hastings is just the right person to bring this iconic character to the big screen and the legions of fans who are all eagerly awaiting the adaptation.”

“I am humbled and grateful to once again work with the brilliant Peter Hastings and the outstanding team at DreamWorks Animation,” said Pilkey.

Published by Scholastic, the series follows the hilarious adventures of the Supa Buddies: Dog Man, a lovable canine superhero, and his friends Li’l Petey, a curious kitten who embodies love, optimism, and hope, and 80-HD, a robot who expresses himself best through his art. Imbued with Pilkey’s trademark heart and humor, the books explore universally positive themes including empathy, kindness, persistence, becoming a better version of one’s self, and the importance of doing good. The unique style of the Dog Man graphic novels is intended to encourage the love of reading and creativity in kids.