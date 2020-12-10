Amar Chitra Katha released ‘The Naval Journey of India’ in collaboration with the Indian Navy

Navy vice chief vice admiral G Ashok Kumar on the occasion of Navy Day, launched a comic book series talking about the India’s maritime heritage. “First of the three-book comic series chronicling India’s maritime heritage launched on the occasion of Navy Day. The series, being published in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha celebrates the glorious naval and maritime heritage of India,” the Navy spokesperson tweeted.

The first book tells the story of the nautical past, whereas the upcoming two books will showcase the transformation of the Indian Navy since the Independence.

Every year, 4 December is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

Indian Navy chief admiral Karambir Singh along with Army chief general MM Naravane, Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria and vice admiral R Hari Kumar paid homage to the martyrs at National War Memorial on that day.