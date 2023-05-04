Pupstruction is an imaginative, music-filled animated series from Disney Branded Television that follows the adventures of the Pupstruction team. It is a doggone hard-working construction crew ranging from some of the brawniest breeds to irresistibly cute and playful puppies and is set to premiere on 14 June with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior at 8:00 AM EDT.

An initial batch of episodes will premiere the same day on on-demand platforms and Disney+. Created and executive-produced by Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Travis Braun, the series, which has already been picked up for a second season, highlights themes of teamwork, family, community, creative problem-solving, and the importance of imaginative play.

Pupstruction centres on crew leader Phinny, an innovative young corgi who dreams up some of the biggest and wildest ideas to help his town of Petsburg. The other members of Pupstruction are Luna, a comically spontaneous sheepdog; Roxy, a can-do rottweiler; and Tank, a lovable, snack-obsessed mastiff. Although Phinny might be the smallest pup on the crew, he proves that you don’t need big paws to have big ideas. Together, the Pupstruction crew uses mud, sweat, drool and plenty of heart to build and create.

Geared towards kids ages two-seven, each episode features two 11-minute stories with an original song in each episode. The main title theme song, written by series’ songwriter/composer Rob Cantor, will be released on 12 May. The full digital soundtrack, Disney Junior Music: Pupstruction, featuring the theme song plus additional songs from the series, will be released by Walt Disney Records on 14 June. Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing is developing product lines inspired by the series featuring apparel, figures, vehicles, role-play products, plush, books and more.

The series stars Yonas Kibreab as Phinny, Carson Minniear as Tank, Scarlett Kate Ferguson as Roxy and newcomer Mica Zeltzer as Luna, as well as Yvette Nicole Brown as Mayor Gilmore, Bobby Moynihan as Bobby Boots, Grey DeLisle as Maya, Kari Wahlgren as Scratch, Eric Bauza as characters Harry, Sniff and Lloyd, and Alessandra Perez as Bailey.

Joining the previously announced voice cast in recurring and guest star roles for season one are Olga Merediz as Grandma Dee, Todrick Hall as Harvey Hare, Gabriel Iglesias as Felipe and Nate Torrence as Chameleo.

In addition to Braun, the series’ creative team for season one includes Victor Cook as executive producer, Robyn Brown as co-producer/story editor and Abigail Nesbitt as supervising director. Rob Cantor is a songwriter and composer. Pupstruction is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Junior.