Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana, leading international producer, distributor, and licensor of children’s animated and live action content, announced a development deal with Japanese creative powerhouse, Polygon Pictures, to deliver stand out Japanese originated animated content for kids. The new development collaboration leverages Polygon’s premier position and reputation in the Japanese market, with Nelvana’s successful track record of partnering to bring Japanese animated properties, such as Bakugan, Beyblade, and Cardcaptor Sakura, to global audiences.

Assisting Nelvana and Polygon with this new venture is veteran animation expert Rika Sasaki. Sasaki has deep experience managing Japanese IP for global export from her previous roles at d-rights Inc., ADK Emotion and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions.

“Nelvana has enjoyed tremendous success over the years working with several notable Japanese content companies on such brands as Bakugan, Beyblade, and Cardcaptor Sakura, and we are excited to team up with Polygon Pictures to uncover the next big global hit,” said Corus Entertainment EVP content and corporate strategy Colin Bohm. “We’ve long admired Polygon Pictures, a truly innovative and creative studio, and we couldn’t be happier to be working together.”

“Over the past 10 plus years, Corus Entertainment president and CEO Doug Murphy, Colin, and I have had many impassioned discussions about how we can synergise our strengths, to create global hits out of properties originating from Japan,” said Shuzo Shiota, President of Polygon Pictures. “With the help of Rika, I believe the time is finally ripe to achieve this goal. I am beyond excited at the prospect of what this partnership will bring.”

The Nelvana and Polygon Pictures collaboration will focus on Japanese properties aimed at younger audiences, drawing inspiration from both existing legacy content and creating new perspectives such as lifestyle, publishing, and design.