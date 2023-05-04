Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 continue season three with a Reloaded midseason update, packed with much-anticipated new experiences such as the debut of Warzone 2.0 Ranked Play, the return of a classic tactical Multiplayer mode in Faceoff, and another high-stakes exclusion zone for DMZ hidden somewhere in Al Mazrah.

MODERN WARFARE II OVERVIEW

Raid episode 03: Follow Price, Farah, and Alex as they push deeper into the Soviet base in pursuit of Hadir and a missing armament.

Special ops mission: Defender – Hafid Port. Defend against increasingly challenging waves of enemies in Al Mazrah's Hafid Port.

Alboran Hatchery 6v6 MP map: A medium-sized core map experience set on a remote, windswept facility.

Giant Infection, 3v3 faceoff: Experience Infected on a massive scale and engage in small team skirmishes with the return of Faceoff.

WARZONE 2.0 OVERVIEW

Up your game with new features: The midseason update expands your tactical options with Perk Packages plus the Deployable Buy Station and Gulag Entry Kit.

New DMZ Experience: Take the high risk and earn valuable rewards by entering the Koschei Complex. We hope you're not afraid of the dark.

Warzone ranked play (BETA): Push your skills to the limit in Warzone Ranked Play, featuring competitive settings, a progressive ranking system, and seasonal rewards, all in the epic Battle Royale setting. This will launch in Season 03 Reloaded in its Beta before it launches in full force in a future season.

Plunder returns: Work with your squad to raid Cash Registers, complete contracts, and eliminate enemy Operators to earn as much Cash as possible before time runs out.

GENERAL OVERVIEW

Earn season three weapon camos: Complete challenges to get not one, but two new Weapon Camos for every weapon category in the game.

Two New secondary weapons, and one sharp projectile: Unload on your enemies with two new Handguns launching with the midseason update. Both are fully automatic for ultimate close-quarters protection. Plus, the Throwing Star becomes a Lethal part of your arsenal.

The Reaper comes to Call of Duty: Arguably a G.O.A.T. at his own game, #35, KD — Kevin Durant — is dropping in to take over ours.

Get MWII Ownership Benefits in Warzone 2.0

Purchase Modern Warfare II to get access to a ton of content across three modes, including the ability to unlock 14 exclusive Operators to use across both games, as well as other ways to quickly level up the available 30 weapon platforms and over 50 Weapons through Multiplayer and Special Ops.

Modern Warfare II owners also get Premium XP while playing Warzone 2.0 – at the end of each match, owners will receive additional XP on top of any XP that can be earned by all players.