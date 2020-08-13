Discovery Kids to celebrate ‘Little Singham ki BIG Birthday Party’ with a series of initiatives on 15 August

Discovery Kids has announced a series of initiatives to celebrate Little Singham’s BIG birthday, a special BIG birthday Music video featuring his friends and foes coming together for the celebration on 15 August.

Little Singham, an animated adaptation of Bollywood’s cop franchise, Singham, as described by director Shetty, reinforces the message of “truth will always win over dark forces.”

Sharing his thoughts on Little Singham’s birthday, celebrated on Independence Day, Shetty, said, “I never thought when I created Singham that one day, this brand will ring so loudly with children across the country. Little Singham has made the rapid transition because of the core values of Singham, a devoted, nation loving cop who always stands for the truth. The young supercop is brave, courageous, stylish and full of entertainment with a fun personality. He loves his family, community, country and doesn’t hesitate to go out of his comfort zone to support them. I compliment the team for successfully developing such a wonderful IP and urge them to look at the world as the next frontier.”

Discovery Kids has also invited kids across the country to share their special birthday wishes for their beloved animated character. Discovery Kids has launched ‘SuperHero Academy’ aimed at celebrating the superpower of kids who in their own innocent and courageous way help their family, their community. Little Singham online game will also have a refreshed look celebrating the occasion and to top it all, Discovery Kids will also premier a brand-new movie Little Singham – Desh Ka Sipahi : Mission Josh on 15 August.

Commenting on the series of initiatives, Discovery Kids head Uttam Pal Singh noted, “Discovery Kids is committed towards bringing high quality content for the little minds that also keeps them inspired. In a very short while, Little Singham has established a strong hold in the hearts of Kids not only in India but internationally too the fan following continues to grow. The adulation that Little Singham continues to receive is very encouraging, said, Head of Discovery Kids. We will be launching a first of its kind initiative to ensure that children can celebrate his birthday from their homes.”

Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturez’s Little Singham, launched in collaboration with Discovery Kids, within a span of just two years, has emerged as one of the most popular animated IPs in the country.

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar mentioned, “It is wonderful to see the entertaining and endearing Little Singham widening its horizons and engaging with kids in India and abroad. He is a reflection of the effort, skill and passion of the animation artists who have helped us set a new benchmark for animation in India. We are also glad that the core belief that drives the idea of the IP – ‘good winning over evil’, will inspire fans across the globe.”

Reliance Animation COO Tejonidhi Bhandare further added that, “It’s a proud moment for us to see that the character is becoming popular on various platforms and reaching the kids across the globe. It gives an opportunity for the kids to see their favorite character and episodes multiple times and enjoy. The team is overjoyed to see that his Birthday will be celebrated across the world. ”

Little Singham’s Birthday Celebrations will begin 11:30 am onwards on 15 August followed by the premiere of the movie Desh ka Sipahi: Mission Josh.