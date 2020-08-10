Daniel Dae Kim joins AMC animated drama, ‘Pantheon’

AMC’s first animated prime-time drama, Pantheon, has announced its full cast. Produced by AMC, Pantheon is created and written by showrunner Craig Silverstein (TURN: Washington’s Spies, Nikita, Terra Nova) with Liu serving as consulting producer and Titmouse.

Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-O), Katie Chang (The Bling Ring), Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine), Rosemarie DeWitt (Little Fires Everywhere), Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight), Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black), Ron Livingston (Search Party), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Raza Jaffrey (Homeland) and Scoot McNairy (Narcos: Mexico) lead the cast with Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog), Grey Griffin (Star Wars Resistance), SungWon Cho (Anime Crimes Division), Kevin Durand (DC’s Swamp Thing), Samuel Roukin (A Call To Spy) and Krystina Alabado (Broadway’s Mean Girls).

Pantheon has received a two-season order in March consisting of eight one-hour episodes each. The show is based on the short stories by Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or human consciousness uploaded to the cloud. The visual style of the series is described as a fresh take on graphic realism done in a traditional 2D way with modern tools.

“Ken’s engaging and thought-provoking short stories pave the way for a deeply gripping series, and I couldn’t ask for a greater group of talented voices to bring these complex characters to life,” said Silverstein in a statement.

DeWitt will voice Ellen, Maddie’s mother who attempts to connect with her detached daughter and soon discovers Maddie is communicating with someone on the web whom she believes may be impersonating her deceased husband. Dano will voice Caspian, a brilliant computer science teen who comes to Maddie’s aid as they search for the truth. Eckhart will voice Cary, Caspian’s demanding father with rigid ways and Schilling will voice Renee, Caspian’s doting mother. Jaffrey will voice Chanda, a prized engineer who is considered a prophet in his field. Diamantopoulos joins as Pope; Rose as Nicole; Griffin as Samara; Livingston as Waxman; Cho as teacher; Durand as Anssi; McNairy as Cody; Roukin as Gabe; and Alabado as Hannah.