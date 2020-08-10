Frameboxx 2.0 presents exclusive webinar with Nuke VFX Compositing master trainer Steve Wright

Frameboxx 2.0 has announced an exclusive webinar with Nuke VFX Compositing master trainer Steve Wright.

Wright is teaching visual effects compositing with Nuke has trained well over 1000 artists on compositing visual effects since 2005. His training clients also include top VFX studios such as Pixar Animation, Framestore, Prime Focus, Disney Feature Animation, Reliance MediaWorks and 20 others.

Wright has also produced many Nuke tutorials which are featured on LinkedIn Learning, Lynda.com and the Foundry’s website. His training website offers complete 2D and 3D Nuke compositing training, webinars on VFX, and ShotKits for building a demo reel.

His experience as a senior visual effects compositor with more than 20 years of production experience on over 70 feature films and almost as many broadcast commercials, forms the foundation for his training offerings. He has authored two popular books on compositing – Digital Compositing for Film and Video: An advanced book on compositing and Compositing Visual Effects: Essential for the Aspiring Artist – an introductory book to compositing, both available on Amazon.com.

Wright additionally makes regular presentations to august learning institutes such as Ringling College, Syracuse University, SCAD, RIT, Art Institute of Colorado and many others.

Wright’s awards include:

2014 – SMPTE Kodak Educational Award for outstanding VFX training

2010 – Telly award for outstanding tutorial videos – Lynda.com

2010 – Telly award for outstanding tutorial videos – CGSociety

2008 – Telly award for best VFX for a fantasy short film DORME

2006 – President’s Volunteer Service Award for VFX training in Macedonia

1993 – PROMAX Gold Medallion Award for ACTION 7 News, Florida, campaign

1992 – Regional Emmy for CGI in MASTERS OF ILLUSION for The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

1991 – Dentsu Award (Japanese CLIO) for outstanding CGI commercial REGAL SHOE

The webinar presented by Frameboxx 2.0 will be moderated by ARK Infosolutions (Foundry) key accounts and marketing manager Amit Naik. ARK Infosolutions is a nationwide distributor for Foundry in India.

The webinar will feature a live Q&A session between Wright and Naik, followed by questions of online attendees, which will also be answered.

The topic of the webinar is ‘VFX: A perfect blend of Creativity and Technology’ and will be held on 14 August, Friday, 2020 at 6 pm IST.