Disney’s ‘Owl House’ confirms its first bisexual character

Disney Channel has reached a new milestone in terms of LGBTQ+ representation in the animated series The Owl House. The show creator and executive producer Dana Terrace confirmed on Twitter that the show has introduced its first openly bisexual character in Amity, a schoolmate of the show’s protagonist Luz.

“I’m bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit!” wrote Terrace. “Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership.” Apart from Terrace, many of the writers on the show, including Molly Ostertag are openly queer themselves.

The fandom is already shipping the couple as Lumity. One fan tweeted a still from the episode with, “There is no heterosexual explanation for this.” Fans went crazy when Terrace responded with, “There really isn’t.”

In recent years, children’s animation has progressed plenty regarding LGBTQ+ representation in shows like The Legend of Korra, Steven Universe, The Loud House, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

Terrace has also directed Duck Tales and is one of the minds behind Gravity Falls. The Owl House stars Sarah-Nicole Robles as Luz, Wendie Malick as Eda, Alex Hirsch as King, Tati Gabrielle as Willow, Issac Ryan Brown as Gus, Mae Whitman as Amity, Parvesh Cheena as Tibbles, Eden Riegel as Boscha and Bumper Robinson as Principal Bump.