Dandelooo’s ‘Stinky Dog’ to be aired in Germany on KiKA

Emmy Award-winning French animation production and distribution company, Dandelooo, has sold its new 2D animation series, Stinky Dog (52 x 13’), to German broadcaster SWR. The broadcaster plans to air the animated series on the kids channel KiKA.

Commissioned by France Televisions and currently airing on Okoo, and slated to air in July 2021 on OCS, Stinky Dog is a slapstick series targeted at six to 10 year-olds. Based on the famous books written by Colas Gutman, illustrated by Marc Boutavant and published by l’ecole des loisirs, the animated series is co-produced by Dandelooo, Folivari (French), Belgian production company Panique! and Catalan animation studio Pikkukala.

The official synopsis follows: Stinky Dog and his friend Flatty Cat are a couple of misfits who live in a trash can. Our ordered, narrow-minded society regards them as nobodies, as down-and-outs, invisible. Stinky Dog feels no hatred towards those who reject him. He likes living in his trash can, surrounded by his friends. It’s his natural habitat and he aspires to nothing else. Well, like everyone else, he does want to find love and sometimes tries to go on vacation. But because he acts a little too fast and in haste, he isn’t the world’s greatest thinker, his quests are always complicated and only accentuate his eccentricity. During his wild and hairy pursuits, he sends hypocrites flying and knocks thieves for six… even if it’s usually only through his own clumsiness.

Speaking about this, Dandelooo co-founder Emmanuèle Petry stated, “We are excited to see our beloved dim-witted and wacky dog travel out of France and globetrot around the world to reach children’s hearts. We are confident that with their many antics Stinky Dog and his best friend Flatty Cat will create a global fan base.”

This comical and hectic adventures of a maverick mutt was recently licensed to Chinese digital distribution and IP management company Jesten Huashi, children’s Spanish pay-TV channel Canal Panda and pubcasters DR TV (Denmark), RTS (French-speaking Switzerland) and RTBF (French-speaking Belgium).

Dandelooo has also announced that Stinky Dog recently made his theatrical and DVD debut in France. Despite the COVID restrictions, the film Stinky Dog: Happy Life in Paris was released and received great success. French film distributors, KMBO Kids and ARTE Editions launched the first two DVD’s of a collection of six of Le Noël de Chien Pourri and Chien Pourri et Chaplapla earlier this month.