Crunchyroll announces ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, ‘Noblesse’, and more Fall 2020 season dubs

Crunchyroll has announced a full lineup of dub titles coming to the platform including the hit Shonen Jump series Jujutsu Kaisen, I’m Standing on a Million Lives and three Crunchyroll original series: TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You, Noblesse and Onyx Equinox.

The dub for horror series Jujutsu Kaisen will premiere on 20 November, with new episodes streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll every week. The dubbed episodes will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

The English dub cast includes Adam McArthur (Star vs. the Forces of Evil) as Yuuji Itadori, Robbie Daymond (The God of High School, Final Fantasy XV) as Megumi Fushiguro, Anne Yatco (Penguin Highway) as Nobara Kugisaki,

Kaiji Tang (The God of High School, Megalo Box) as Satoru Gojou and Ray Chase (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Final Fantasy XV) as Ryoumen Sukuna.

The dub for I’m Standing on a Million Lives premieres on 13 November, with new episodes airing every Friday. The dubbed episodes will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

In the English dub, Yuusuke Yotsuya will be played by Zeno Robinson (Fire Force, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World), Iu Shindou will be played by Jeannie Tirado (Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Dragon Ball FighterZ) and Kusue Hakozaki will be played by Valeria Rodriguez (Genshin Impact).

The Crunchyroll original series TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You will release on 20 November, with new dubs airing every Friday. The dubbed episodes will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

The English dub cast includes Zach Aguilar (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fire Emblem: Three Houses) as Nasa Yuzaki and Lauren Landa (Sailor Moon, Beastars) as Tsukasa Tsukuyomi (Tsukasa Yuzaki).

Noblesse, a Crunchyroll and Webtoon Production premieres the English, Portuguese, French and German dubs on 18 November with the Spanish dub to follow on 25 November with dubs airing every week. Cadis Etrama Di Raizel will be played by Ray Chase (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Final Fantasy XV) while Frankenstein will be played by Sean Chiplock (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World, The God of High School).

The upcoming Crunchyroll original series Onyx Equinox follows a young Aztec boy on a journey across Mesoamerica. It will premiere on 21 November. The series will appear in English, with dubs launching in Spanish, Portuguese, French and German at launch. The cast is lead by Olivia Brown as Izel, Alejandro Vargas-Lugo as Yaotl, Carolina Ravassa as Zyanya, Patrick Pedraza as Yun, Juan Arturo Maldonado as K’in, Kimberly Woods as Xanastaku, and series creator Sofia Alexander as Nelli, K’i’ik and Meque.