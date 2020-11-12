IGL to host the finals of Invitational ‘CODM’ Championship RELOADED 2.0 on 13 November 2020

Indian Gaming League (IGL), has announced the final day of Call of Duty Mobile Invitational Championship RELOADED 2.0 as it kicks-off on Friday, 13 November 2020 at 6:00 pm. The top three teams will share a prize pool of Rs 10,000. Team Mayhem, the regional world champions are the clear favourites to lift the trophy yet again but their archrivals Reckoning Esports can prove to be a stiff competition for them along with the in-form Team GodLike seeking to dethrone and become the Champions.

13 T1 teams were invited to the event based on their ranking in Galaxy News Server and three teams were presented upon an opportunity by IGL to play against the best in the world. All the selections were based on their performance in the daily tournaments on IGL and from a qualifier which was hosted a weekend prior to the main event. The qualifiers witnessed a number of teams across Asia participating and Team AES were the eventual winners crushing their opponents Zer0 Ctrl 3-0 in the best of five format in the final. Both the finalists earned a spot in the IGL Call of Duty Mobile Invitational Championship 2.0 Reloaded.

Nearly 1K concurrent viewers were watching the qualifiers live and the four-day qualifying event crossed over 400 hours of watch-time.

The IGL Invitational Championship 2.0 reloaded will be streamed on IGL’s official YouTube Channel. The highlights for the same will be available on IGL’s exclusive IGL TV with few moments of the tournament available on their Instagram handle