Bron Digital and Lion Forge collaborate to produce animated series ‘Heiress’

Have you seen the Oscar-winning animated short Hair Love? The makers behind Matthew A. Cherry’s short, Lion Forge Animation, are ready to kick start their new animated project. They have joined hands with Bron Digital to commence a fresh expedition of producing an animation series for children called Heiress. It will be released along with fun interactive games and an active online community to discuss the nitty-gritty of Heiress, bringing all fans together in one place.

The plot of Heiress will revolve around a princess and the universal appeal of the story is expected to garner the attention of all age groups. The lead protagonist is hell-bent on finding her way out of her brothers’ shadows, forcing her father and King to see her light. How will she manage to achieve that? Well, let’s wait to know what will happen.

Heiress is executive produced by David Steward II, Carl Reed, and Matt Heath for Lion Forge Animation, and Brenda Gilbert and Aaron L. Gilbert for Bron Digital. Jason Chen will produce on behalf of Bron.

Lion Forge Animation founder David Steward II said, “Heiress is a world unto itself and perfectly exemplifies the material we choose to introduce to audiences globally. Content can be wildly immersive and entertaining while reflecting diverse faces, voices, and experiences. With truly collaborative partners in Brenda, Aaron and Jason at Bron, we have a dream team assembled to bring to life what we have created.”

Bron Digital have well-crafted work in their kitty, including The Willoughbys, Joker, Judas, and The Black Messiah. Their creative geniuses have successfully delivered hit films and it will be interesting to see what the animated series targeted for the little ones would bring in. Bron Digital boasts a superlative virtual production infrastructure and Heiress is sure to benefit from the technological advancements. They will be using Unreal Engine to develop audience-driven immersive experiences to ensure the audiences explore the virtual world deeper and interact with their most-loved characters.

It has been a busy year for Lion Forge Animation. The company is preparing to make Hair Love spinoff series Young Love to be aired on HBO Max and cracked a first-look deal with Imagine Kids+Family as well.