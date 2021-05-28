Esports Technologies launches Esports Games app for iOS users

Esports Technologies Adds Esports Games on Apple App Store

Esports Technologies, has announced the availability of its new app, Esports Games, on the Apple iOS operating system and the Apple App Store after Google Play. The app, officially launched earlier this week, provides tournament prediction and trivia games for esports fans and is now on both the Google Play and Apple App stores in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

The addition of Esports Games to the Apple Store is expected to bring the free app to more than one billion active iPhone users who largely fall within the esports demographic. Qualified players of the trivia contest can answer questions to score points and achieve placement on a global leaderboard to prove their knowledge and expertise to win prizes. Similarly, the prediction game allows players to test their skills in estimating the outcomes of live esports matches to win prizes equivalent to the prize pool of the tournament they are forecasting. Players can estimate outcomes varying from how long a match may last to how many maps a match may see.

Esports Technologies COO Bart Barden said, “We’re excited to bring our app to the entire esports community — regardless of mobile device, or platform — and provide a new avenue for fans to engage with esports events in real-time. Feedback so far is that fans are excited to have an opportunity to make real-time predictions as to what could happen next during events and to prove their esports trivia knowledge with other fans. We see this as a great addition to the esports community, recreating the tournament experience for fans watching the broadcasts at home.”

Splash Tech CEO Adam Wilson said, “Esports Technologies’ vision is what makes it unique, and we couldn’t be prouder to be powering Esports Games, the world’s first dedicated free-to-play esports predictor app. Together we’re bringing esports to the mass market, raising awareness of one of the world’s fastest-growing sports categories.”

Players can answer trivia and make predictions on the following games: League of Legends, Dota 2, Counterstrike: GO, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Rocket League, Call of Duty, Valorant, and Overwatch.