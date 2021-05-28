With three new HDR monitors Acer expands its Predator gaming portfolio

Acer has expanded its line of Predator gaming monitors with three new VESA DisplayHDR-Certified models: the Predator CG437K S, Predator X38 S and Predator X28. The new monitors target different niches by offering something that will excite a wide variety of gamers, whether weekend warrior or seasoned professional.

Predator CG437K S

The Predator CG437K S is a massive 42.5-inch NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible gaming monitor with a UHD (3840×2160) display that strives to provide players with the most flexible experience possible, containing a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports that support the latest game consoles and allow for 4K 144 Hz with VRR using only a single cable. A USB hub offers a USB-B port, a pair of both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports to support an array of peripherals, plus a USB Type-C (PD30W) port for good measure. Additionally, a built-in KVM switch simplifies the lives of those who juggle multiple PCs. Once users are all set up, the monitor’s 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms VRB response time provide satisfying gameplay.

The monitor’s VESA DisplayHDR 1000 Certification ensures that games look excellent for enthusiasts and that footage appears true-to-life for content creators. Outstanding local-dimming, peak 1,000 nits brightness and high contrast ratios help all of the details come to life, while the monitor’s Delta E<1 rating and 90per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut provide highly accurate color representation. Completing the experience, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility keeps the monitor and GPU in lockstep, allowing for buttery-smooth gameplay with no stutters or tearing.

A monitor that makes statements, the Predator CG437K S comes with RGB lighting strips that can be synced to music and media. It also features a range of thoughtful technology that allows the monitor to adjust to each user’s environment: Acer ColorSense adjusts the screen’s temperature to match the ambience of the environment, Acer LightSense detects ambient lighting and adjusts the monitor’s brightness settings accordingly, and Acer ProxiSense automatically wakes the monitor when users are nearby or dims it when they aren’t.

Predator X38 S

The Predator X38 S is a 2300R curved UWQHD+ (3840×1600) monitor boasting a DCI-P3 98per cent wide color gamut, Delta E<2 rating and VESA DisplayHDR 600 Certification, qualifications that allow for breathtakingly realistic images. Bright scenes glimmer while dark ones retain the rich shades of black that make little details—and hidden enemies—pop out, even when shrouded in shadows. A 175 Hz refresh rate (overclocked) and response time as low as a 0.3 ms G-to-G let players jump right into the action without worrying about ghosting, while the display’s 37.5-inch Agile-Splendor IPS display ensures that everything looks great, even at wide viewing angles.

Predator Game Mode offers players eight pre-set (customizable) display modes to suit different genres of content, while Acer LightSense and Acer ColorSense make automatic adjustments to screen brightness and color temperature based on the environment. NVIDIA G-SYNC Esports Mode is a display preset designed for competitive gaming that ensures the lowest possible latency by turning off variable backlight and makes it easier to distinguish objects in dark areas by increasing black levels and fine tuning gamma levels.

The Predator X38 S also includes the NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, a revolutionary system latency measurement tool that detects clicks coming from the mouse and then measures the time it takes for the resulting pixels (i.e., a gun muzzle flash) to change on screen, while NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE enables smooth, fast-paced gameplay by eliminating screen tearing, minimizing display stutter and cutting down on input lag.

Predator X28

The Predator X28 is a 28-inch UHD (3840×2160) monitor defined by a slim profile and narrow bezels that give it a refreshingly clean look. Its VESA DisplayHDR400 Certified Agile-Splendor IPS display offers a 155 Hz refresh rate (overclocked) with a 1 ms G to G response time, all super smooth thanks to NVIDIA G-SYNC and G-SYNC Esports Mode. The monitor also features the NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer.

Acer LightSense, ColorSense and ProxiSense ensure that the monitor always look as good as possible, in any lighting. To offer a more comfortable viewing experience, BlueLightShield Pro manages high-energy wave lengths in order to selectively filter out blue light emissions while maintaining Delta E<1 color accuracy.

The Predator X28 is a TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe-certified gaming monitor.

Pricing & Availability

The Predator CG437K S will be available will be available in North America in November starting at USD 1,799.99; in EMEA in November starting at EUR 1,599; and in China in October, starting at Rs 113,719.23.

The Predator X38 S will be available will be available in North America in September starting at USD 1,999.99; in EMEA in September starting at EUR 2,199; and in China in August, starting at Rs 170,584.54.

The Predator X28 will be available will be available in North America in August starting at USD 1,299.99; in EMEA in August starting at EUR 1,199; and in China in July, starting at Rs1,034,642.69.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.