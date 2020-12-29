‘Boss Baby’ sequel release delayed to September 2021

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation announced that the release of The Boss Baby: Family Business will be delayed by six months. The sequel to the 2017 DreamWorks hit animated film The Boss Baby, has been moved from its 26 March release date to 17 September 2021. This move pushes the release of DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming film The Bad Guys to 2022.

The original Boss Baby raked in more than $520 million at the worldwide box office and was nominated for an Academy Award for best animated feature. The sequel follows the Templeton Brothers, Tim (James Marsden) and Ted (Alec Baldwin), who are now all grown up and have grown apart.

Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria and Ariana Greenblatt are new additions to the main voice cast. Amy Sedaris voices Tina, Tim’s daughter and the new boss baby in town. Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel also reprising their roles as Ted and Tim’s parents. Tom McGrath returns as the director. The film is produced by Jeff Hermann.

The Bad Guys, is based on the bestselling Scholastic blockbuster book series by Aaron Blabey. It is directed by Pierre Perifel with a script by Etan Cohen and Hilary Winston. The animated film centers on five notorious bad guys — Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantuala — trying to turn good. The voice cast includes Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson and Marc Maron.