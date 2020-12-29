Guest Column|Trends to watch out for in the esports industry

The COVID pandemic has brought about a transformation to every industry in the world and the esports industry is no different. The lockdown fueled this already-burgeoning industry. The 300 million-strong gamer market is set to grow up to 440 million gamers by 2022. The industry has made way for new innovations and technologies to give a seamless and unique experience to gamers across the country. The industry further sought to bring in new strategies that paved the way for growth in the sector such as the adoption of AI, ML, Big Data, live streaming of gaming content, and an increase in prize pools in tournaments or leagues. Further, investments are also on the rise in the gaming and esports industry.

Here are top trends that are expected to drive the future of the esports industry: