The Esports Club concluded ‘Valorant’ tournament in India

The Esports Club has concluded their five-month long Valorant tournament, The Esports Club Challenger Series. The LG Ultragear TEC Challenger Series powered by Ideapad Gaming and AMD witnessed an exponential surge in participation, in India. Team Velocity Gaming picked up their fourth Championship out of the five-month series, with Team Tamilas being the only other team who managed to claim the top prize during series three.

Spanned over a duration of five months, the event played host to over 5000 players with an average of 200 teams signing up for each event, making it one of the largest PC esports events in India! The overall prize pool for the event was nine lakh rupees that was split over five monthly series. The event recorded nearly three million combined views and a total watch time of over 13 Million minutes! The Esports Club is looking to continue supporting the budding Valorant esports ecosystem with multiple tournaments and opportunities for players through events like the TEC challenger series in 2021.

The Esports Club co-founder and head of business development Ishaan Arya said, “We are thrilled with the response to the TEC Challenger Series. We envisioned great success for Valorant and bet early and are grateful to our partners LG Ultragear, Lenovo and AMD for believing in our vision and helping make the TEC Challenger Series one of the largest PC esports events in the region! ”

The Esports Club director of Esports Mansoor ‘Nabu’ Ahmed said “The growth for the TEC Challenger Series has been massive, nobody expected a PC esports event to be this popular, but we had a vision for Valorant and are extremely happy with the results. We’re looking forward to even more exciting events around Valorant in 2021!”