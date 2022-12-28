This summer will see the premiere of the second part of Bleach, the reboot of classic anime. The latest reboot of the series, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, will return for its second season in July 2023, according to the distributor Aniplex, and a teaser video has been released to support this claim.

Bleach is based on the well-known manga series developed by Tite Kubo, and it centres on a young man named Ichigo Kurosaki who possesses the abilities of a Substitute Soul Reaper. His life becomes increasingly entangled with the battles that occur therein as he develops his skills, leading him on a fantasy journey to the Soul Society, a spirit world.

Initially, Bleach lasted from 2004 through 2012. With the Lost Substitute Shinigami arc marking the conclusion of that series, the manga’s appropriate ending was not provided. Following the events of the first anime, Thousand-Year Blood War continues to adapt the manga’s concluding arc into an anime.

The same company that produced part one’s animation, Pierro, is handling Thousand-Year Blood War. The show will have four cours over the course of a year, with each season having 12 to 13 episodes. Thousand-Year Blood War part one is currently available on Hulu.