Recently, millions of people have decided to ditch land-based casinos to play in online casinos. If you’re also thinking about doing this, you need to read this list of the top 5 online casino games for beginners. Doing this will help to you prepare for the world of online casinos and ultimately make a smooth transition.

Video Poker

Video poker is one of the easiest (and simplest) online casino games on the internet. In a nutshell, it’s the online slots but for poker fans instead. At the beginning of video poker, you’re dealt 5 cards. The reason for this is that almost all video poker machines are based on the classic five-card draw variation of poker.

After being dealt your hand, you then need to decide which cards you want to stick with and which ones you want to gamble on and ‘switch’. You switch the cards by spinning the reels (the same way you do on a slot machine). Once you have your final hand, you will receive rewards based on its value. The better the value, the better the prize – simple.

On the internet, you can use cafecasino.lv/casino/video-poker to play video poker. To do this, you must be above the legal gambling age in your state. In most US states, this is either 18 or 21. Make sure to double-check before you make an account.

Online Roulette

Online roulette is the perfect game for you if you want some beginner-friendly fun.

When you open up an online roulette table, you can bet on any of the following:

Red or black

An odd or even number

An individual number

Red or black and or even bets are roughly 50/50 odds. You can tip these odds more in your favor by only playing on single-zero roulette tables rather than double-zero ones. This is because there are fewer zeros on the table, meaning the ‘house edge’ (the casino advantage) is reduced.

Online roulette is a lot of fun, so start with small bets first. As you become more experienced, you can then increase the amount of money you’re wagering. Also, it’s generally advised that you don’t choose the betting strategy on individual numbers. Although the returns for successful single-number bets are usually huge, the odds are usually 35/1, meaning you’re highly unlikely to win.

Live Roulette

Following on from online roulette, there’s also ‘live roulette’. Live roulette is also online. The difference is that you communicate with a real human dealer instead of a computer-generated one. You will see and hear the dealer through web camera – and you can speak with them via chat or microphone. It’s just like being in a real casino, except you’re communicating with each other through screens!

After placing your desired bet, the human dealer will spin the roulette wheel in the room with them. If you win, you’ll receive your winnings. If you lose, you’ll have the opportunity to play again (just let the dealer know what you want to do).

Online Slots

Online slots are one of the all-time classic casino games.

When you play online slots, there are typically two options:

3-reel

5-reel

You’re more likely to win on 3-reel machines. However, 5-reel machines have more exciting odds, which allows players to win bigger prizes. Whichever online slot machine you play on, the aim is to get a matching row of symbols. On a classic 3-reel slot machine, three cherries in a row would win you the game. It’s really simple to understand. Because online slot games are fast-paced, you should use a mobile gaming controller to help you.

Online Blackjack

To wrap this list up, there’s online blackjack. Online blackjack is one of the easiest card games in any online casino. At the beginning, you’re dealt two cards. You will then see these cards and decide whether you want to ‘stick’ with your hand or gamble and ask for a new card. The aim is to get a hand total as close to 21 as possible. At the end of the game, your hand and the dealer’s hand will be compared to see who has the best one. For instance, if you have a hand of 18 and the dealer has a hand of 17, then you would win.

Remember, if you go over a hand total of 21, then this automatically means your hand has gone ‘bust’ and you lose the game. This is what makes online blackjack so interesting: you have to think carefully about whether to keep gambling with new cards or not.