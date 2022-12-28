GKIDS recently announced that it will bring New Gods:Yang Jian, the latest feature from the powerhouse Chinese animation studio Light Chaser Animation (White Snake, New Gods: Nezha Reborn) to cinemas nationwide starting 20 January, 2023. The film is directed by Ji Zhao (White Snake, New Gods: Nezha Reborn).

New Gods:Yang Jian is the second installment of the studio’s ‘New Gods’ series of animated action-fantasy epics inspired by Chinese mythological figures, following the 2021 feature New Gods: Nezha Reborn. The film was domestically released on 19 August and was the top film at the mainland China box office.

GKIDS will release New Gods:Yang Jian theatrically in both original Mandarin language and an all-new English language dub. As a part of GKIDS’ continued effort to work towards authentic and inclusive casting, GKIDS is proud to maintain an entirely AAPI dub cast for the film.

“As a dubbing studio that has long been committed to diversity and inclusion, NYAV and GKIDS are excited to bring yet another cast that highlights AAPI representation, which includes our dubbing director David Chen, a Chinese Canadian. We are extra excited to be able to continue working on these gorgeous films and love the creative revisioning that has been so beautifully imagined by Light Chaser Animation,” said NYAV Post dubbing supervisor Stephanie Sheh.

The English language cast includes Nicholas Andrew Louie as Yang Jian, Christine Lin as Wanluo, Parry Shen as Master Yuding, Luke Naphat Sath as Chenxiang and James Sie as Shen Gongbao.

As per the official synopsis, thirteen years after Yang Jian (known to some as Erlang Shen) imprisoned his sister beneath a mountain, the once powerful god now scrapes by as a penniless bounty hunter. When a mysterious woman hires him for a new job, Yang Jian soon finds himself chasing down a familiar figure. He must stop Chenxiang, his long-lost nephew, who is in search of the magical lotus lantern that will free his mother, even if it will bring catastrophe. As Yang Jian confronts the actions of his past, he must face a host of dangerous vigilantes seeking the same treasure with the power to alter the balance of their worlds.

The GKIDS website mentions that this latest entry in the ‘New Gods’ universe from Light Chaser Animation (White Snake, New Gods: Nezha Reborn) features awe-inspiring action sequences set against breathtaking and wildly imaginative environments. Combining ancient lore with dazzling animation, New Gods: Yang Jian is a timeless adventure of epic proportions featuring one of China’s legendary mythic figures.