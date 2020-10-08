‘Bahubali: The Lost Legends’ S5 premiering on Tata Sky Fun Learn

Owing to the growing popularity of the Graphic India’s animated series, Bahubali: The Lost Legends S4, Pay TV platform, Tata Sky will be premiering season five on Tata Sky Fun Learn.

This thrilling and adventurous fifth season will be a treat for kids and animation admirers for its subscribers who enjoyed the fourth season immensely. Based on the blockbuster movie franchise, Baahubali, this animated series has earned millions of fans worldwide. The fifth season has 16 episodes and is available in English and Hindi.

The synopsis goes: Proving his worth to the kingdom of Mahishmati and fighting his enemies, Baahubali begins his expedition to Japan (Nippon) with Kattapa and Bhallaladeva. The new season uncovers hidden mysteries of the land while fighting some of the deadliest samurai and ninja warriors. Baahubali brings peace and unites the country by giving the legendary sword to its righteous owner who will rule the country. From fighting a war in Nippon to saving the innocent or uncovering the sinister plans of Bijjaladeva to get rid of his nephew, Baahubali stands strong throughout the season that further shapes him as a legendary Hero.

The animated series is premiering on channel number 688 everyday at 6pm only on Tata Sky Fun Learn. The service is also available on Tata Sky Mobile App under Live TV section.