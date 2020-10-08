HBO Max working on ‘Lumberjanes’ animated series

Boom! Studios’ popular comic series Lumberjanes is getting an animated movie and a TV show, that will be released on HBO Max. The story follows five friends April, Jo, Mal, Molly, and Ripley, who discover that Miss Quinzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet’s Camp for Hardcore Lady Types who are “determined to have an awesome summer together…and they’re not gonna let a magical quest or an array of supernatural critters get in their way!”

Lumberjanes was co-created by Boom! Studios editor Shannon Watters, writer Grace Ellis, and artists Noelle Stevenson and Brooke A. Allen in 2014. It was originally supposed to be an eight-part comic series, but it became so popular that the studio turned it into an ongoing series with over 75 issues and 20 graphic novels and will come to an end this December. It has won Eisner and GLAAD Awards and has sold over a million copies to date.

Stevenson will be heading the project as a writer, director and an executive producer. She is known for being the showrunner for the She-Ra and the Princesses of Power reboot for DreamWorks Animation Television. Her credits as a writer include Big Hero 6: The Series, the DuckTales reboot, and Wander Over Yonder. She has also been a part of the voice cast in She Ra and the Princesses of Power and Critical Role.

The project will be executive produced by Ross Richie and Stephen Christy for BOOM! Studios. BOOM’s Mette Norkjaer will also join the creative team as a co-executive producer along with Watters, Ellis and Allen.