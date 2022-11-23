Animation Studio Ferly collaborates with YouTube channel Wizz for ‘Momolu & Friends’

Ferly, the Finnish animation, publishing, and licensing studio has announced that its kids animated brand, Momolu, will feature on the children’s YouTube channel Wizz. Apart from the distribution through Wizz, the deal will also see award-winning digital content agency and media network, Little Dot Studios, manage the social media channels for the Momolu brand.

In addition to featuring on Wizz, the Momolu brand will be available on ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX, from December onwards. ITVX will be the U.K. home to all the episodes in the Momolu & Friends series.

With two million subscribers and 4,00,000 daily views, the Wizz channel will provide a huge platform for young audiences to discover and enjoy the Momolu world. Both Wizz and Ferly’s own Momolu channels on YouTube will be running Momolu minis and content including clips, compilations and newly created music videos.

Momolu content and its brand presence on YouTube will be managed by Little Dot Studios. The activity will focus on sharing the wonderful Momolu content with young audiences in the English language. Momolu brand is designed for young children with the intention of helping them to problem-solve through art and design, manage challenges, and to work together to find solutions.

Ferly CEO Laura Nevanlinna says, “We’re super excited to start our collaboration with Little Dot Studios to bring Momolu to even more kids in the English-speaking territories, and in particular children and families in the U.K. Little Dot Studios’ digital expertise is a fantastic addition to our partner network and we can’t wait to work with them on our kids’ content in the future. Further to this, Wizz is known for quality kids’ content and we know Momolu will find himself right at home on its wonderful channel.”

Little Dot Studios entertainment director James Loveridge added, “We can’t wait to add Momolu & Friends to Wizz. It will be joining some of the best preschool kids’ television shows on YouTube from around the world, therefore the perfect place for the brand to connect with a wider audience. What’s exciting about the partnership is that we’re managing and optimising the brand’s official channels too, with our wealth of kids entertainment data and experience, we’ll be building a robust digital ecosystem to develop engagement and create a lasting community for the brand.”

Wizz, run by Little Dot Studios, brings together the best preschool kids’ television shows, from the U.K. and around the world. Momolu & Friends join popular high-quality shows including Alphablocks, Baby Jake, Octonauts, Peter Rabbit, Woolly and Tig, Everything’s Rosie, and Numberblocks. Wizz provides clips and full-length episodes of children’s favourite TV shows, as well as exploring new ones for fun or learning and uploads new content several times a week.