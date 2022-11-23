True Rippers wins Red Bull M.E.O. season five ‘Pokemon UNITE’

Red Bull M.E.O., a global competitive celebration of the mobile gaming scene, found its national champions at the national final here on 20 November at the picturesque Sunder Nursery, a 16th century marvel and the capital’s first ever arboretum. Some of India’s top esports teams came face to face to battle it out across three titles: Pokémon UNITE, Clash of Clans and World Cricket Championship 3. The winners of each of the titles will now get an opportunity to experience Formula 1 Grand Prix live.

True Rippers Esports arose victorious in a rather impressive fashion with a last-minute comeback against Revenant Esports in Pokémon UNITE. The competition had two qualifying rounds which took place in October. Top four teams from each of the qualifiers progressed to the playoffs which was held from 28 October to 1 November. Finally, top two teams from the playoffs played the India Finale.

Marcos Esports won the Clash of Clans title in clean sets against TWOB 11 Sports. Like Pokémon UNITE, Clash of Clans too followed the same format for qualifying to the India Finale.

World Cricket Championship 3 was the curtain raiser of the day. Hyderabad’s Rachakonda Sai Kumar emerged champion against Ujjwal Sharma in another thrilling encounter. A total of 96 players qualified for the play-offs after 48 days of daily qualifiers starting from 16 September to 2 November which was played on both WCC 2 and WCC3. The playoffs took place between 8 November to 11 November. The top two players progressed to the India Finale.

Talking about their team’s victory, True Rippers Esports owner Yashwant AR said, “I still can’t believe we’ve won the championship. Obviously, we were the better team, but Revenant were always the favorites to win this. Considering we were the underdogs throughout the tournament, we have done a great job tonight. Mobile gaming is growing exponentially, and we want to thank Red Bull for constantly supporting towards growing the gaming ecosystem in the country.”

25-year-old Rachakonda Sai Kumar, winner of WCC 3 title, said “When I go back to office with this trophy everyone is going to congratulate me. This is a huge win for me because I come from a humble background. My family would be extremely proud. I am thankful to Red Bull for giving me this opportunity to shine. I am passionate about gaming and this championship can’t come at the right time for me personally.”

The fifth edition of Red Bull M.E.O. saw a whopping 176k gamers participating across the three titles. Some of the biggest names in Indian gaming including Techno Gamerz, Ankit V3nom Panth, Jonathan Gaming, Payal Gaming, K18 Ketan Patel, Krutika Plays, Soul Regaltos, Samay Raina etc. were also present to meet and greet the fans. Current rapping sensation Srushti Tawde put up an electrifying show. Besides meeting fans, Ankit V3nom Panth also performed as a closing act of this hugely successful season five. The event was live streamed across various platforms which grabbed eyeballs of people from around India.

Results:

Pokemon UNITE– True Rippers 2-1 Revenant Esports

Match 1: True Rippers Won

Score: RNT 241 – TR 270

Match 2: Revenant esports won

Score: TR 268 – RNT 320

Match 3: True Rippers won

Score: RNT 375 – TR 487

Clash of Clans: Marcos Esports 2- 0 TWOB 11 Sports

Match 1: Marcos Esports Won

Score: Marcos esports 12 stars (Damage – 92.40 per cent)- TWOB 11 stars (Damage – 87.80 per cent)

Match 2: Marcos esports won

Score: Marcos esports 10 stars (Damage – 88.40 per cent) – TWOB 10 stars (Damage – 85.60 per cent)



World Cricket Championship 3: Ujjwal Sharma 0- 2 Rachakonda Sai Kumar

Match 1: Tie

Match 2: Rachakonda Sai Kumar won by nine wickets.

Match 3: Rachakonda Sai Kumar won by 24 runs.

Roster:

WORLD CRICKET CHAMPIONSHIP:

Rachakonda Sai Kumar vs Ujjwal Sharma

CLASH OF CLANS:

Marcos esports

ONEaboveALL IND mwc Dd mr Aadil Amar Gupta Preetish

TWOB

SUMIT007 PF KR AIJAZ 222 Tayyab EVN Eleven GOHIL PF

POKEMON UNITE:

Revenant Esports

RNT NOVA RNT MrCrowley RNT Swifty RNT Blizzard RNT Xesol RNT Drolo

True Rippers

TR Kyo TR ego TR Devesh TR saif

5. TR Daksh