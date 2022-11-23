Disney Junior reveals trailer of animated series ‘SuperKitties’

SuperKitties is an action-packed new series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy, who are on a mission to make Kittydale a more caring and pawesome place. Defeating villains and imparting important messages of kindness, empathy, friendship, resilience and problem-solving, the SuperKitties voice cast includes Emma Berman as Ginny, Cruz Flateau as Sparks, JeCobi Swain as Buddy and Pyper Braun as Bitsy.

Justin Guarini stars as the Cat Burglar, who is, as his name suggests, a thief. If someone has it, he wants it. Always one step ahead, he enjoys playfully teasing the SuperKitties in their never-ending game of cat and mouse. He is all swag until you surprise him, then… cue the scaredy-cat!

SuperKitties is created and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Paula Rosenthal. Emmy Award-winning producer, director, and storyboard artist Kirk Van Wormer is co-executive producer. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television – Kids in association with Disney Junior.