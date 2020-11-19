Animated series ‘Pinkfong Wonderstar’ is coming to YouTube Originals in December

SmartStudy and YouTube Originals have announced that popular animated kids series Pinkfong Wonderstar is coming to YouTube Originals in December.

It will be the first Korean animated series on the platform in 2020. The 3D computer-animated series is about a cute fox Pinkfong from planet Staria, and his best friend Hogi and their fun-filled adventures as they team up to solve their friends’ problems in Wonderville with Pinkfong’s magical powers and Hogi’s great ideas. Pinkfong’s magic, endless enthusiasm and Hogi’s encyclopedic knowledge inspire them to open ‘Wonderstar’, a problem-solving service for the townspeople of Wonderville – and beyond.

“We’re excited to partner with YouTube for Pinkfong Wonderstar‘s global release on YouTube Originals,” said SmartStudy CEO Min Seok Kim. “We hope Pinkfong Wonderstar sparks the imagination of children around the world and helps them learn the importance of teamwork and collaboration.”

“Pinkfong‘s universe is loved by millions of children around the world. We’re thrilled to welcome Pinkfong Wonderstar to our YouTube Originals slate, bringing the magic of Wonderville to our global fans and inspiring children to treasure friendship, learning, and teamwork,” said YouTube Originals head of family entertainment and learning Nadine Zylstra.

Pinkfong Wonderstar comprises of 13 episodes. The series will be later released on Pinkfong’s Korean and English channel and will be available on the YouTube Kids app starting 3 December 2020.