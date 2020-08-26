Animated series based on ‘World of Warcraft’ will premiere at Gamescom 2020

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is getting its own animated series. The news was announced by Activision Blizzard with a trailer. Afterlives teases the stories of legendary characters of the Warcraft universe who have laid down their lives.

“Just as our choices determine who we are in life – they pave the paths we take in the afterlife,” reads the description of the video. “Prepare to delve into four realms of the Shadowlands – Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, and Revendreth – and discover the journeys souls take once they cross the eternal veil.”

For now, not much is known about the series. Blizzard has not explicitly stated who will be featuring in the episodes. The show is debuting on 27 August during the Gamescom Opening Night Live.