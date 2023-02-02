King of the Hill is officially receiving the revival treatment at Hulu after years of rumours and speculations.

The Disney-backed streaming service has given a straight-to-series order to 20th Television Animation for a reboot of the old Fox animated series, King of the Hill. The original voice cast members Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, and Lauren Tom are scheduled to return and executive produce alongside showrunner Saladin Patterson. The long-rumoured revival has been in development since the creators of the show Mike Judge and Greg Daniels reconnected with the King of the Hill ensemble in 2017 for the beloved comedy’s 20th anniversary at Sketchfest in San Francisco.

ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television streaming originals president Craig Erwich said, “We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago. This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.”

Fox aired King of the Hill for 13 seasons starting in 1997. When Fox sold its TV studio, 20th Television, to Disney a few years ago, the series was one of the featured assets. Disney owns the rights to the series, so Hulu made sense as a home for the program given that the streaming service is still a go-to for adult-oriented animated content like reruns of King of the Hill and Family Guy. Additionally, the next Futurama revival will be available on Hulu.



King of the Hill received six Emmy nominations throughout its run, winning one for an outstanding animated show. Adlon won an Emmy for her voicework on the FX sitcom Better Things, which ended its run last year.