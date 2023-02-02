Disney+ shared brand-new key art and an exciting featurette for the third season of The Mandalorian, the critically acclaimed, original, live-action series from Lucasfilm, streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting 1 March. Watch the new featurette and join Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa and others as they explore how The Mandalorian and its fan-favourite character Grogu rose to engage the world and win the hearts of viewers across the globe.

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. The directors of the eight-episode season three include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.