One of the Man of Steel’s most personal tales in DC history – from the mind of comics icon Grant Morrison, and produced under the expert oversight of animation legends Bruce Timm and Dwayne McDuffie – All-Star Superman will be available to own on 4K Ultra HD for the very first time on 18 April 2023 from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment.

Grant Morrison’s beloved, Eisner Award-winning vision of Superman’s heroic final days on Earth is brought to exquisite, animated life in All-Star Superman. The film begins as the Man of Steel rescues an ill-fated mission to the Sun but, in the process, is oversaturated by radiation – which accelerates his cell degeneration. Sensing even he will be unable to cheat death, Superman ventures into new realms – finally revealing his secret to Lois, confronting Lex Luthor’s perspective of humanity, and attempting to ensure Earth’s safety before his own impending end with one final, selfless act.

Twelve years after its initial release, All-Star Superman holds a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was the 10th in the ongoing series of DC Universe movies and DC animated movies that now number more than 50 films across 17 years.

The star-studded voice cast is headed by James Denton, Christina Hendricks and Anthony LaPaglia as Superman, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, respectively. Other noteworthy cast members are seven-time Emmy Award winner Ed Asner as Perry White, Golden Globe winner Frances Conroy as Ma Kent, Matthew Gray Gubler as Jimmy Olsen and Linda Cardellini as Nasty.

Rounding out the impressive cast are Arnold Vosloo, Steve Blum, Catherine Cavadini, Finola Hughes, Alexis Denisof, Obba Babatunde, John DiMaggio, Chris Cox, Robin Atkin Downes, Kevin Michael Richardson, Fred Tatasciore and Michael Gough.

All-Star Superman is executive produced by Bruce Timm and directed by Sam Liu from a script by acclaimed animation/comics writer Dwayne McDuffie.

McDuffie, an incomparable force in the comics and animation realm, was a co-founder of Milestone Media, the industry’s most successful minority-owned-and-operated comic company. His creations are headlined by Static Shock, for which he won a Humanitas Prize in 2003, and he served as a producer in helping guide the beloved Justice League/Justice League Unlimited animated series. McDuffie passed away in 2011 at the age of 49.

All-Star Superman will be available to purchase on 18 April 2023 on 4K Ultra HD both online and in-store at major retailers.

SPECIAL FEATURES INCLUDE:

The Art of the All-star Adaptation (New Featurette) – Go behind the scenes and inside the process of screenwriting, character designing and scoring the animated adaptation of the quintessential Superman comic series, All-Star Superman. This fascinating featurette includes insight from executive producer Bruce Timm, director Sam Liu, character designer Dusty Abell and composer Christopher Drake.

An All-Star Salute to the Silver Age Superman (New Featurette) – Explore DC’s historical inspirations in Grant Morrison’s love letter to the wildly fantastic Silver Age of Superman in comics.

Superman Now (Featurette) – In a moment of inspiration, Grant Morrison was provided with an

opportunity to revamp the Man of Steel into something modern, something more relevant for today’s audience. This is the story of All-Star Superman – where it all started, and what it came to be.

The Creative Flow: Incubating the Idea with Grant Morrison (Featurette) – A detailed look at Grant Morrison’s original sketches and ideas.

Audio Commentary – Featuring the thoughts of Bruce Timm and Grant Morrison.

Digital Comic Book – All-Star Superman

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray combo pack will be priced at USD 33.99 and it features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR, a Blu-ray disc featuring the film in hi-definition, and a digital version of the movie. It is rated as PG for some violence and the run time is 76 minutes. The movie will be available in English, French, and Spanish languages.