The popular video game developer, creator of the Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts series, Square Enix, is teaming up with the Polygon network to introduce a gamified art collecting experience.



In November, the Symbiogenesis project was unveiled. In the spring of 2023, sales of the Symbiogenesis NFT collection and the free browser service are expected to begin.

Square Enix is the latest company to join Polygon’s extensive network of partners. Polygon and Magic Eden established a partnership in November of last year, incorporating the NFT platform into their gaming ecosystem. Justin Kan, the co-founder of Twitch, just joined Polygon with his NFT gaming platform Fractal.

Square Enix, founded in 2003, has been moving gradually in the direction of Web3. Yosuke Matsuda, the company’s president and representative director, promised “aggressive investment and business development efforts” in blockchain entertainment in a New Year’s letter that was released last month.

The gaming company claimed that as part of their 2023 plan, it is now developing “several blockchain games based on original [intellectual property].”

There are several possible outcomes in Symbiogenesis. Only three players, who satisfy certain requirements, will be allowed to take part in the ultimate “World Mission.” The fate of the world and everyone in it will be decided by these exceptional three.

“Symbiogenesis was designed from the ground up on the blockchain and is designed to provide an exceptional experience for both community building and trading. Square Enix opted to tap into Polygon’s high transaction speeds, low gas fees, and overall user-friendliness to deliver this unique experience to Web3 fans,” said Symbiogenesis producer Naoyuki Tamate at Square Enix, in a statement.

“Our latest collaboration just goes to show that Web3 is decisively getting more and more traction among the world’s largest developers, proving yet again that this innovative stack of technologies and the benefits they bestow have massive potential when it comes to gaming,” said Polygon Labs vice president of global games and platform business development Urvit Goel.