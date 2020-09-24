2D HD animated series, ‘Purple Turtle’ airing on Discovery Kids MENA

Indian IP-development company, Aadarsh Technosoft, along with Telegael (Ireland) and Cyber Group Studios (France, USA) have announced their co-production series, Purple Turtle, is now being aired on Discovery Kids MENA.

The 52×7 minutes 2D HD-preschool animated series premiered on 6 April, 2020 with two episodes, currently airing 10 episodes a day. Other international broadcasters are going to be announced soon.

Purple Turtle (52×7’ 2D-HD) has been developed by Aadarsh Technosoft and co-produced by Manish Rajoria, Ankita Shrivastava (Aadarsh), Paul Cummins from Telegael and Pierre Sissmann from Cyber Group Studios (France). Cyber Group Studios is handling the worldwide distribution of the series, as well as managing the licensing, merchandising and publishing outside India.

Commenting on the broadcast, Rajoria said, “We are very excited with the response the show has received across Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) with Discovery Kids. We are now launching Purple Turtle’s edutainment app worldwide and have already sold over tens of thousands of books featuring our hero and his friends!”

Directed by Swati Rajoria, the 2D HD animated series follows the adventures of the eponymous heroes and his friends- Roxy the Chameleon, Zing the Rabbit, Melody the Bird and Tadley the Bear. Together they love having fun while figuring things out as a team. Written by Emmy Award winning authors, Karl Geurs (Disney’s Jungle Book II, Winnie the Pooh, My Little Pony), Dev Ross (Rainbow Ruby, Clifford the Big Red Dog), Carter Crocker (Disney, Warner Brothers), Paul Parkes (CBeebies, MondoTV, Cartoon Network) and Phil Harnage (Universal, FOX, Nickelodeon, Saban Brands), Purple Turtle encourages kids to explore, make choices, learn from their mistakes and make necessary decisions along the way, promoting self-determination and fostering independence.

Cyber Group Studios chairman and CEO Sissmann added, “Purple Turtle is a very sweet series full of values that fit very well with Cyber Group’s preschool DNA. I am particularly pleased to have joined the copro team and have Cyber as a global distributor of the series.”

The animated series is inspired by one of the world’s leading preschool IPs of the same name that first appeared in Frankfurt Book Fair in 2012. Within a couple of years, it received amazing response and the books encountered a huge success with several million copies published worldwide in multiple languages to date in more than 25 countries including Russia, China, USA UK and many more.

This brand of international appeal has been commercialised in print and digital formats including animation, picture books, board books, story books, smart books with interactive features, talking books with point-and-read magic pen, apps, games and so on. In addition, Aadarsh Technosoft is about to launch its OTT Platform as well that will house compilation of games, learning videos, online curriculum videos, eBooks and worksheets at one place to make education interactive, fun and available to all.





