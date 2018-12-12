‘One Piece’ Fans treated with the Jinbe’s biggest fight

One Piece‘s latest episode finally brought Big Mom tête-à-tête with the Straw Hat pirates as now they have to protect the Thousand Sunny from her violent rampage. This implied that the Straw Hats had to make the biggest decision yet

Jinbe was the first to face Big Mom directly, and which resulted in a pathway that enabled the biggest fight the character has ever had yet.

When Jinbe stands up to Big Mom and tells her that her wedding cake isn’t there because Perospero lied to her, Big Mom gets incensed and begins attacking Jinbe. He dodges her attack, but her being on the ship while Prometheus is on top of her head is making the whole ship catch fire.

Jinbe uses his Ocean Current Shoulder Throw and this temporarily halts Big Mom as well. Jinbe then uses his Vagabond Drill and punches Big Mom right in the stomach. The strike is strong enough to completely knock Big Mom back and off the ship completely. Zeus catches her before she can fall in the ocean, and she’s really only angered further by this attack, but Jinbe did major damage to Big Mom.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.