ZED partners with Show of Force on a TV series on Notre Dame Cathedral

Paris-based global media company, ZED has associated with NYC Show of Force and begun production on a multi-hour television series celebrating Notre Dame Cathedral. This many-tiered platform brings architects, engineers, historians together with imbedded filmmakers for the Herculean task to restore the Gothic masterpiece which will broadcast world-wide.

ZED’s Oscar-winning Christine LeGoff who has two films about Notre Dame under her belt, is honoured and excited to be spearheading this amazing opportunity. She said, “For the last 10 years I have been filming Notre Dame’s hidden corners and passageways. It is more than a cathedral, it is a symbol of France that all the world recognises and loves. Last week’s tragic fire reminds us that even the most iconic monuments can disappear. Now comes the time to rebuild it for the future.”

Capturing revolutionary restoration techniques as Notre Dame de Paris returns to life, and capitalising upon exclusive access to detailed scans of the cathedral before the fire, “in-the-moment” onsite access reveals an icon that transcends stone, water, fire and time itself.