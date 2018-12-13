Turner’s kids channel wins multiple accolades at inaugural Asian Academy Creative Awards

Cartoon Network won three honours at the Asian Academy Creative Awards on 6 December, the region’s version of the International Emmy Awards.

Cartoon Network took home three awards. Lamput from India won “Best 2D Animated Programme or Series”. The show has struck a chord not only in India but with the audience around the world. The other awards included Bill & Tony for “Best 3D Animated Programme or Series” and “Best Children’s Animated Programme or Series.” The kids network also scored a further 10 national wins for its shows in Australia, India and Japan, where three were for Turner’s other entertainment brands MondoTV and TABI Channel.

Cartoon Network India also celebrated multiple wins earlier this year at the Asian Creative Asia Awards (AAA). For Lamput, the team won across categories that included – “Best Short Form Content”, “Best 2D Animated Programme or Series” and “Best Children’s Animated Programme or Series” along with “Best Children’s Programme (one off/special)” for Roll No.21 Kris Aur Ulta Pulta Time.

Held in conjunction with Asia Television Forum in Singapore, the Asian Academy Creative Awards are part of the Singapore Media Festival.