Turner and Prudence Foundation launch app to boost financial literacy in families

Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential Corporation Asia, and Turner Asia Pacific have marked their seven-year partnership with the launch of a new mobile app and animated content to help boost financial literacy in families, as part of the international Cha-Ching campaign.

The app Cha-Ching Challenge is designed for parents to engage their children aged seven to 12 years old on the four fundamental money management concepts of the programme: earn, save, spend and donate. It offers a variety of activities in each category that serve as fun conversation starters to help families navigate the different options available and help them make smarter money choices.

There are additional features that enable users to learn about the key objectives for each activity, record their achievements and share photos. The app also features clips from the Cha-Ching songs, including the latest music video in the 18-episode Cha-Ching series entitled Cha-Cha-Choices.

“After seven years of working together, Turner and Prudence Foundation continue to demonstrate amazing dedication to the Cha-Ching campaign and we are both determined to develop new ways to connect, inform and entertain,” said Turner Southeast Asia general manager Vishal Dembla. “We add value by bringing content back into the communication conversation. Rather than transactional media buys, Turner’s new-look team looks at its relationships as strategic marketing partnerships – and our conversations revolve around these types of native solutions and branded content.”

The partnership between Turner and the Prudence Foundation dates back to 2011 when Cha-Ching was first launched across Southeast Asia on Cartoon Network and subsequently on Boomerang. It has also travelled beyond Asia- to Poland in 2014, UK in 2016, and the US where it launched earlier this year.

“Financial literacy is an important life skill that children should learn not just early in life, but practice on a daily basis. We are delighted that Cha-Ching has made an impact globally since its launch in 2011, providing millions of children all over the world the opportunity to get a head-start on money management concepts,” said Prudence Foundation executive director Marc Fancy. “This new app is the ideal tool for parents, who want to discuss financial literacy but don’t know where to start. Cha-Ching Challenge provides yet another touchpoint and platform to deliver our message about the importance of financial education.”

On the Cartoon Network channel, Cha-Ching episodes are available in more than 34 million households in 10 languages per month. Since its launch in 2011, the programme has accumulated more than 76 million page views on the Cha-Ching website, more than three million video views on its YouTube channel and generated 139,000 Facebook fans.

The app is available on the App Store and Play Store.