These online board games will save you from cancelling game night plans #WhenAtHome

Everybody loves board game night! But since everybody is at home practicing social distancing to fight the COVID-19, hosting a board game night at your place becomes a challenge. How about we say no still you can at the comfort of your safe house? At this digital age, one doesn’t have to compromise with board games night with closed ones, one can host a board game party anywhere and everywhere. Even if you aren’t able to meet up with your buddies, there are plenty of online multiplayer board games available to play all night. In addition, virtual board game nights can be quite a change to the usual board game night without compromising enjoyment quotient being at the comfort of your home. So here are some of the virtual online board games which you can play with your closed ones when at home without ruining your board games night plan:

Monopoly: Remembered those childhood days when you started understanding what an actual business is like by playing the game Monopoly? I am sure yes. The popular board game has been favourite for many and now it has to come to life on your phone. Similar to the physical game you’ll buy properties, collect rent, and build hotels as you make your way around the board. Using the online multiplayer option, you can create a private game with just your friends. You can also use the offline multiplayer option to play with your family bypassing the phone around. The classic board game you can get on App Store and Google Play.

Clue: Spot the inner detective skill in you with this game. It is among the classics murder-mystery board game which is now available online at the tip of your figure. You can try and solve the case wherever you are. Like the classic you’ll roll the dice to make your way around the mansion as you ask questions like, “Was it Miss Scarlet, with the Rope, in the Study?” You can create private multiplayer games to connect with pals or other Clue fans around the world. The game is available on the App Store and Google Play.

UNO: Be it is road trip, birthday parties or usual game nights UNO never failed to entertain or maintain the excitement among your peeps. To be honest it has become one of world’s most beloved card game, which is now available on your phone or tablet. There are all-new rules, tournaments, and more in the digital version to challenge you and your pals. You can interact with your friends by sending voice messages to other players during a match. The game is free of charge on the App Store and Google Play.

Boggle: Boggle with friends is a fun word search game that’ll require you to think on your feet. You can compete in live head-to-head tournaments as well as lightning single-round tournaments if you’re up for the challenge. As you advance in the game, you’ll earn rewards and daily prizes. The game is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Scrabble Go: Remember those time when you started learning new words from those late night game nights? Scrabble Go delivers the authentic crossword game experience which used to tell you to play it often as it will help in your vocabulary. You’ll get the official board, tiles, and Scrabble word dictionaries you use on the original version. There are even many new game mode features so you can challenge your pals to a competitive match. Get the game for free on the App Store or Google Play.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery: Are you and your friends Potterheads? Have fun exploring the world of Harry Potter via this Android and iOS mobile game. You can create your own character, and experience life at Hogwarts. And yes, that includes Quidditch. Make sure to keep butter beer and candies as handy.

Marvel Strike Force: Immerse yourself in the world of Marvel characters with this online mobile game available for both Android and iOS users. With stunning graphics, super hero role play, and the ability to assemble your own squad of characters, this free-to-play app will occupy you for hours.

Ludo King: I am sure if you are an Indian you are well acquainted with board game Ludo atleast for once in a lifetime. Ludo King the mobile edition of the famous board game Ludo game has been downloaded over 100 million times. It is the most addictive game. The game can be played with friends via social media. The single-player mode includes AI. The game has multiple themes such as Nature Theme, Egypt Theme, Disco / Night mode Theme, Pinball Theme, Candy Theme, and Christmas Theme.

Tambola Housie: If you are missing long hours of giggle and housie game with large group of friends and family then this one is for you. Tambola is the real version of the so-called Bingo that is now popular among people. This app is currently in the second positioned in the free apps section and is available at Play Store. This game is completely free yet competitive and you can compete with real-time players around the world. The app consumes some data out there, but it’s all worth it!

8 Ball Pool: Hands up who misses physical 8 Ball Pool with friends at a nearby club in the evening. Well here is an online alternative of the physical game.The game has 50 million + downloads with 4.5-star ratings in the Play Store. The game has a single-player mode and a multiplayer mode. In the tournament mode, you can play and compete with eight players. The works online and you can connect it with your Facebook to play with your friends. It is the mobile adaptation of snooker, here you can collect points by winning a match and use these points to upgrade your cue.

Do share your game night stories if you have tried any of these games to host a party #WhenAtHome!