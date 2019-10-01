Logitech G introduces PRO X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with new swappable switches

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech and innovator of gaming technologies and gear, unveiled the Logitech G PRO X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. This new keyboard features multiple switch types including Clicky, Linear and Tactile in a tenkeyless design to fit the needs of current and aspiring esports pros.

“I loved the original PRO keyboard, but really wanted a version with clicky switches. Now that I have a PRO keyboard with blue switches, I can’t wait to use this in our next tournament,” said League of Legends TSM Broken Blade.

Designed to the exacting standards of the world’s top esports professionals, the PRO X gaming keyboard is built to provide esports professionals and competitive gamers with competition-grade reliability and features designed to enhance gaming without getting in the way.

“Gamers, especially pros, have different preferences when it comes to keyboard switches.That’s why we wanted to design and build a new PRO keyboard that featured swappable switches. By giving gamers the ability to choose the right switch to match their style of play, we’ve delivered a new level of performance that is optimized for each individual’s unique needs,” said Logitech Gaming vice president and general manager Ujesh Desai.

The new keyboard builds upon the pre-approved Logitech G PRO Gaming Keyboard’s space-saving tenkeyless design, making it easy to pack for tournament travel and freeing up table space for low-sensitivity mouse movement. In addition, a detachable Micro-USB connector ensures that the cable won’t break at the connection point when bouncing around in a bag and transported between events. The three-pronged design features support arms for an easy, reliable connection. The keyboard also features customizable RGB lighting which can be stored to an onboard memory profile.

The Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard comes in two variants which are expected to be available in October of 2019; the Logitech G PRO X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard retails for $149.99 with user-swappable GX Clicky, Linear or Tactile switches, and the Logitech PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with non-swappable clicky switches retails for $129.99. Packs of 92 replacement GX Clicky, Linear or Tactile switches for the PRO X keyboard can be purchased for $49.99.