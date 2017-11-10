Kidscreen Summit 2018 to kickoff exploring the emotional landscape of Gen Z

Kidscreen Summit announced that it has confirmed three keynote presentations as marquee features of its conference program for the 2018 event, which is set to take place in Miami, Florida from 12 to 15 February.

The day the universe changed: How 2016/2017 turned Gen Z’s emotional landscape upside down, and the doors this opens for more emotionally relevant media platforms and content

For the last 10 years, US research firm The Family Room has been mapping the shifting emotional landscape of Gen Z youth. The year 2016 triggered the start of some astonishing shifts in the passion points (a term used in consumer culture to describe those products or services that strike a chord with consumers’ identity) Gen Z kids and teens are most focused on, leading to implications for the kids media industry that cannot be overstated.

In this keynote, TED Talk speaker and Family Room CEO George Carey will track these shifts in Gen Z’s emotional landscape, exploring how they will impact the where, how and what of youth media consumption, and recommending strategies for kids media players to reflect this new reality and elevate the emotional relevance of their properties and platforms with today’s kids and teens.

Geena Davis returns to Kidscreen Summit

Activist and Oscar-winner Geena Davis will unveil exclusive new research from the Geena Davis Institute on Gender and Media. Her latest study seeks to examine how products are being marketed to boys and girls through the use of brand mascots. It will analyse and identify current trends in the marketplace, and look at how the way brands portray different genders negatively or positively affect the way children perceive gender roles.

In conversation with Marty Krofft: Kids Entertainment Legend

Brothers Marty and Sid Krofft first hit the kids media spotlight in the ’70s as creators of decade-defining shows including H.R. Pufnstuf and The Land of the Lost. In 2015, the duo came back in a big way, starting with Mutt & Stuff (Nickelodeon), then the reboot of Sigmund and the Sea Monsters (Amazon Studios), and now the upcoming Myam’s WonderLab (starring The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik).

Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures president Marty Krofft is coming to Kidscreen Summit to share his lifetime of experience with attendees, delving into the brothers’ development process, how the business has changed, and the secrets to keeping kids watching.

