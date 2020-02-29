Kevin Feige to voice for Chinnos, parody of Thanos in ‘The Simpsons’ special episode

Ever wondered what would happen if The Simpsons and The Avengers come together? Well, now it’s time.

The Simpsons is one of the most popular and longest-running animated TV series, which is going to join forces with one of the biggest cinematic movie franchises Avengers for a special episode.

The special Simpsons episode will revolve around Bart, and feature the Russo Brothers voicing the characters of film executives. Apart from the director duo Marvel boss Kevin Feige will also be a part of it. Recently a clip revealed Feige be voicing for Chinnos, parody of Thanos.

In this clip, Feige threatens to destroy the world with his inevitable doomsday app. Bart harnesses the power to hypnotically spoil the fan-favourite film Avengers: Endgame. It is reported that the premise of this show will be about how Bart accidentally sees the film, a parody of Avengers: Endgame, before it released on big screens. It is said that he then harnesses his powerful knowledge of the future to his advantage with hilarious effect.

More reports suggest that Chinnos might succeed in his evil mission to wipe out half the life in the universe. Only time will tell what more fun the Marvel and Simpsons crossover holds for the fans.