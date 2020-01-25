Here are five mobile games on social good to play on Republic day

This time of the year , India prepares to celebrate the Republic day at the true spirit of democracy with extended long weekend. We have listed few android games which are on social awareness to make our nation even a better place to live :

Chhota Bheem Run – Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan: Inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign, Nazzara Games and GreenGold Animation introduced Chhota Bheem Swachh Bharat Run, an inspiration for children to take up the values of clean living and clean India.Swachh Bharat is an endless runner game packed with challenges with an universal message- to keep India clean. A player can run through the cities like Mumbai/Jaipur/Delhi, to collect dumps and wastes with Chhota Bheem to make India clean and green. A player have to be careful and quick to overcome the reflex challenging obstacles on your way to the mission of Swachh Bharat.

Beat cancer: Developed by polyspice wwhere a player has to protect vicious and obnoxious cancer cells by finger punching them as they flow down the players’ bloodstream. Some of them are pretty fast and hard to kill. The developer has designed a small arsenal to help player get rid of them faster. Bombs, walls, and cannons will come in handy when dealing with these pesky cells. Beat Cancer combines idle clicker and features to create simple yet action-packed gameplay. The main purpose of the game is to beat the hell out of the terrible disease,at one tap at a time.



Save Flower Pot 2: Developed by an indie game developer Shailesh Bhalerao is a strategy puzzle game whre the job of the of the player is to draw a line to make the flower pot filled up with water and make the flower pot. Players can use their brush to draw or pour something, when the water barrel start pouring, the water will follow the drawn lines and fall into the glass. Your mission is to help water falling into the flower pot as much as possible, the mission is failing when water falls out so much. The storyline of the game might sound simple but it delivers message of how you can save water and use it for good.

Save the Trees: Developed by Kenji Solutions, the game expresses how one can save trees.It starts with the storyline how large fountain ponds are constantly being recharged with water to keep the trees alive and growing. However, due to environmental changes the flow of the water is interrupted. In Save the Tree it’s the players task to recreate the flows and help the water get to trees. There is a time limit for each level, so the player should solve the challenge as quickly as possible to get all three stars.

Doctor Robot Animals Rescue: Developed by 12 Games Doctor Robot Animals Rescue games 3D is a lifeguard quick robot animal rescue game which help and safeguard the lives of individuals, pets, creatures and birds in the wild where no ordinary specialist or emergency vehicle can reach. the player in the game is an extraordinary rescue Dr Robot in Jurassic animal rescue game that will fly in the sky to save and help to spare life.There are two different animal rescue modes in this animal robot transport ambulance game Play the practice ambulance robot transform rescue in City animal games of New Robot Games to get familiar with and find the effected animal in the jungle to transport to the hospital or rescue form animal quickly. In Animal delivery and Rescue games, complete each ambulance emergency robot doctor mission in time in Robot animal rescue games. Choose the fastest and most suitable doctor robot flying ambulance simulator for each mission and transport like dragon , dinosaur , lion , elephant , deer as much animals as much possible within the time deadline in jungle animal games.