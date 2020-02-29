Disney+ has a great lineup for March 2020

Disney+ has been expanding its content library since its inception in November 2019. March 2020 will also be no exception when the streaming house from The House of Mouse will be adding classic and popular films as well as new television shows, releasing both weekly episodes and entire seasons.

The King of Wakanda, Black Panther, is foraying to Disney+ after streaming on Netflix for over a year, leaving just Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp as Disney’s remaining MCU entries that’s yet to be available on the platform.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars continues its final season on Disney+. The animated spinoff originally aired on Cartoon Network before Disney’s acquisition of the property. Six years after its last season, the show is concluding with a 12-episode run that began on Feb. 21.

Here’s a full list :

1 March

Dr. Dolittle 2

Ice Age

4 March

Black Panther

5 March 5

Bedtime Stories

6 March

The Finest Hours

Three on the Run

Diary of a Future President – Episode 108 – “Matters of Diplomacy”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 118 – “Zootopia: Bracelets”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Episode 204 – “Pandoran Wedding”

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 118 – “Genius Gitanjali”

One Day At Disney – Episode 114 – “Kris Becker: Animal Keeper”

Shop Class – Episode 102 – “Justin’s Biggest Fan”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 703 – “On the Wings of Keeradaks”

13 March

Stargirl

Diary of a Future President – Episode 109 – “State of the Union”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 119 – “The Muppets: Pom Poms”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Episode 205 – “Made for Loving You”

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 119 – “Astonishing Austin”

One Day At Disney – Episode 115 – “Leah Buono: Casting Director”

Shop Class – Episode 103 – “Ramps & Champs”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 704 – “Unfinished Business”

Wicked Tuna – Seasons 3-8

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks – Seasons 1-6

Zorro – Second Series – Season 1

15 March

G-Force

17 March

Big Hero 6 The Series – Season 2

20 March

Diary of a Future President – Episode 110 – “Two Party System”

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 120 – “Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Episode 206 – “Wedding GOALS!”

Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 120 – “High-Flying Hailey”

One Day At Disney: Episode 116 – “David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor”

Shop Class – Episode 104 – “Bridge or Bust”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 705 – “Gone With a Trace”

I Didn’t Do It – Seasons 1 and 2

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals – Season 2

Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! – Season 2

25 March

A Wrinkle in Time

27 March

Be Our Chef – Episode 101 – “Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 121 – “Ratatouille: Chef Hat”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Episode 207 – “Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!”

One Day At Disney – Episode 117 – “Morgan Pope: R&D Imagineer”

Shop Class – Episode 105 – “Boulder Bash”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 706 – “Deal No Deal”

Disney+ launches in India through Hotstar on 29 March.