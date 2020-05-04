BARC: Lack of sports pushed sports audiences towards virtual connectedness and gaming apps

BARC and Nielsen Media jointly rolled the sixth part of the report on “Crisis Consumption on TV and Smartphones” which says lack of sports has pushed the sports audiences to more virtual connectedness and gaming apps.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led everyone to unprecedented circumstances. BARC and Nielsen have put together for the industry to enlighten how it has impacted television consumption and smartphone usage. BARC and Nielsen Media ran a 12000 strong smartphone panel in India passively capturing smartphone behaviour. During this ongoing lockdown, gaming has surged growth and have kept engaging people. Here are the key findings: