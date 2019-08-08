BARC India launches Self Service Portal for viewership reports

India’s sole TV viewership measurement company and the world’s largest audience measurement company, BARC India, has just launched a new online service called ‘Self-Service Portal’.

Aimed at empowering professionals who are in the business of data and analytics, the Self-Service Portal offers a wide-range of TV viewership and audience analytics reports at the click of a few buttons. The platform, which is targeted at the non-institutional users of BARC India data, will provide on demand access to valuable Audience Measurement reports basis the special requirement of the customer.

BARC India COO Romil Ramgarhia commented, “BARC India’s viewership is the currency basis, on which $5.7Bn worth advertising content decisions are made, but the application and impact of the data goes beyond TV ad spends and broadcast revenues. There are multiple entities that can benefit from our robust data to grow their business and we realised the need to make this data accessible to this larger audience and bring it to their fingertips.”

The portal offers reports related to viewership analysis across channels, genres, TV programming, and advertising campaigns. Users can also customise these reports to suit their specific requirements. The data on the ‘Self-Service Portal’ can be availed at a nominal charge through a swift online payment and the report will be delivered via email within two to seven business days depending on the nature of the report requested.

While Media professionals at various broadcasters, media agencies and advertisers have subscribed to BARC India’s proprietary analytics software- BARC India Media Workstation (BMW), BARC India aims to reach a larger audience of non-institutional and retail customers, who have been requesting the viewership data, such as independent media research professionals, marketing and PR firms, academicians, upcoming media and production houses, business consultants and investment analysts, among others.