Upcoming VFX extravaganza ‘Adipurush’ to release on 11 August 2022; Here’s what we know so far

Adipurush, featuring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, will release on 11 August 2022, the makers announced on Thursday. The movie is an adaptation of Ramayana with Prabhas playing the role inspired by Lord Ram and Khan playing the role based on Ravan.



The success has Tanhaji The Unsung Warriors has encouraged director Om Raut and VFX stalwart Prasad Suthar to bring another epic to life under the banner of ‘Retrophiles’

The tagline of the film reads, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil.” Speaking about Prabhas’ casting, director Om Raut earlier informed PTI, “I think Prabhas is just perfect. His entire persona, the calmness that he has. His eyes are so deep, his stance, the way he carries himself, his entire personality. I could see Adipurush in him and if it wasn’t him, I wouldn’t have made the film.”

Speculated to be on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, the Ramayana-based mythological film features an extensive range of visual effects and the producers are reportedly in talks with the VFX supervisors of Avatar and Star Wars to work on the graphics part. Similar to Tanhaji, rumour mills suggest that the film will be shot entirely in green mat technology and so, the entire shoot will take place indoors

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram is also addressed as Adi Purusha.



AnimationXpress reached out to NYVFXWAALA who had worked upon Tanhaji the Unsung Warrior which was also helmed by Om Raut too. Mumbai-based VFX studio NYVFXWAALA representative informed, “Yes, It is going to be a VFX-heavy project. It is too early to say much about the project but we will be working on parts of that movie for sure.”

Interestingly Prasad Suthar who is one of the producers of the movie also heads NYVFXWAALA Studio.

Earlier Prabhas had expressed his joy on playing Adipurush and said, “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

Saif Ali Khan and Om Raut had previously collaborated on Tanhaji where Khan played an antagonist as well. “To play the strongest villain from our epic, we needed a brilliant actor. Who better than Saif Ali Khan, one of the greatest actor of our lifetime, to essay this powerful role,” Raut had previously said in a statement.

Adipurush will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well.









